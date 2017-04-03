Applications Now Open For KC Animal H...

Applications Now Open For KC Animal Health Investment Forum

APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR KC ANIMAL HEALTH INVESTMENT FORUM Apr. 10, 2017 Brakke Consulting reports: The KC Animal Health Corridor is now accepting applications to present at the 2017 KC Animal Health Investment Forum on August 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Now in its ninth year, the Forum is one of the only opportunities in the world for early-stage companies in the animal health sector to present their vision, business plan and technology to potential investors.

Kansas City, MO

