Anthrax debuts Kansas cover 'Carry On' live
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Despite the fact that thrash-legends Anthrax are still wielding material from their latest studio album, For All Kings , there's another 'new' song - well, new to Anthrax anyway - that's been making waves as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scabies at jimmy johns
|14 hr
|Well
|1
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Kebabs121
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|North Kansas City School District WTF ?
|Apr 21
|TAAM
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Apr 15
|mister c
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC