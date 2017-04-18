Another round of storms likely late W...

Another round of storms likely late Wednesday evening into Thursday

Wednesday will be a day of sunny skies, warm temperatures, a gusty afternoon wind and storms to round it all out, StormTrack5 Meteorologist Chris Suchan says. Wind gusts are expected to reach between 30-40 miles per hour Wednesday with temperatures warming into the low to mid-80s.

