Another round of storms likely late Wednesday evening into Thursday
Wednesday will be a day of sunny skies, warm temperatures, a gusty afternoon wind and storms to round it all out, StormTrack5 Meteorologist Chris Suchan says. Wind gusts are expected to reach between 30-40 miles per hour Wednesday with temperatures warming into the low to mid-80s.
