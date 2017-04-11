An irrelevant war?

An irrelevant war?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

"For the freedom of the world": U.S. President Woodrow Wilson asking Congress to declare war on Germany, April 2, 1917 EDITOR'S NOTE: This article originally appeared in Sightings , a publication of the Martin Marty Center at the University of Chicago Divinity School. Subscribe here to receive Sightings in your inbox on Mondays and Thursdays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Haley 20,949
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mon Jackieboi01 145
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 6 Guyfromkc88 46
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
Crystal Richardson Apr 4 You will never know 1
Looking for stuff Apr 3 Anonymously137 3
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,847 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC