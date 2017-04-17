Amy Siefkes and Travis Messer
The engagement of Amy Elizabeth Siefkes and Travis Scott Messer is announced by their parents, Tim and Andrea Siefkes, Hutchinson, and Mark and Melanie Messer, Wellsville.
