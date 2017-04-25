Amalie Oil Company's New Regional Manager
Paul McCoy began his lubricants career in Kansas City 35 years ago as a sales representative for Pennzoil Motor Oil. During his over 25 years with Pennzoil, Pennzoil-Quaker State and lastly Shell Lubricants where Paul held various positions including sales representative, district manager and area sales manager.
