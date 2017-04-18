Alpha Media/Cameron-Bethany, MO, Rais...

Alpha Media/Cameron-Bethany, MO, Raises $14k With Radiothon

ALPHA MEDIA/CAMERON-BETHANY, MO, has raised more than $14,000 for children with cancer during their 32nd annual ROY EAGAN CAMP QUALITY RADIOTHON. The money will be used to send 20 kids to the CAMP this SUMMER.

