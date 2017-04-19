AG Hawley Announces Guilty Verdict of...

AG Hawley Announces Guilty Verdict of Jackson County Sexual Predator

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Lee's Summit Tribune

On April 19, 2017, a Jackson County jury found defendant Isidro Cruz-Basurto, 33, of Kansas City guilty of four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree and two counts of child molestation first degree. From 2012 to 2014, Cruz-Basurto molested a 7-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Kansas City School District WTF ? 1 hr TAAM 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Apr 15 freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Apr 15 mister c 2
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 14 Johnmark 146
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 14 Kebabs121 47
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC