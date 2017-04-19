AG Hawley Announces Guilty Verdict of Jackson County Sexual Predator
On April 19, 2017, a Jackson County jury found defendant Isidro Cruz-Basurto, 33, of Kansas City guilty of four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree and two counts of child molestation first degree. From 2012 to 2014, Cruz-Basurto molested a 7-year-old girl.
