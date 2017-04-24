A new chocolate cake version of Twink...

A new chocolate cake version of Twinkies is coming to stores

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A chocolate cake version of Hostess Twinkies is hitting stores. According to a news release, it's the first time the Kansas City, Mo., company has changed the sponge cake for this signature product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scabies at jimmy johns 21 hr So What 2
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Mon pulte is a RICO 3
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 23 Kebabs121 48
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
North Kansas City School District WTF ? Apr 21 TAAM 1
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Apr 15 freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Apr 15 mister c 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC