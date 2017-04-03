A look at UN peacekeeping missions as US seeks cuts
Part of President Donald Trump's proposed deep budget cuts in foreign aid could be significant reductions i... . FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2006 file photo, UN troops seen on patrol in the city of Kinshasa, Republic of Congo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|Lol
|144
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|20 hr
|Godjgo
|45
|Crystal Richardson
|Tue
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|19
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC