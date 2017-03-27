A century later, plans underway for WWI memorial in Washington

This file photo taken on June 18, 2008 shows Frank Buckles, a 107 year-old native West Viginian, honored by members of Congress and veterans in Washington, DC. Buckles is the last known surviving US-born veteran of World War I. Buckles, who was a teenage ambulance driver in the Great War, was dismayed to discover on a 2008 visit to Washington's National Mall that there was nothing to remember of the pivotal role Americans played in the final two years of the 1914-1918 conflict.

