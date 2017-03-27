A century later, plans underway for W...

A century later, plans underway for WWI memorial in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Art Daily

This file photo taken on June 18, 2008 shows Frank Buckles, a 107 year-old native West Viginian, honored by members of Congress and veterans in Washington, DC. Buckles is the last known surviving US-born veteran of World War I. Buckles, who was a teenage ambulance driver in the Great War, was dismayed to discover on a 2008 visit to Washington's National Mall that there was nothing to remember of the pivotal role Americans played in the final two years of the 1914-1918 conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News Missouri attorney sues Mayo Clinic for malpractice (Mar '09) Sat harrold8_5 35
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Mar 28 Pete Miller 63
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... Mar 27 jonjedi 634
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mar 27 122wow 141
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Mar 20 Joebee 43
News Young voters not keen on either political party Mar 19 Old Sam 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC