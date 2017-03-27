A century later, plans underway for WWI memorial in Washington
This file photo taken on June 18, 2008 shows Frank Buckles, a 107 year-old native West Viginian, honored by members of Congress and veterans in Washington, DC. Buckles is the last known surviving US-born veteran of World War I. Buckles, who was a teenage ambulance driver in the Great War, was dismayed to discover on a 2008 visit to Washington's National Mall that there was nothing to remember of the pivotal role Americans played in the final two years of the 1914-1918 conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Missouri attorney sues Mayo Clinic for malpractice (Mar '09)
|Sat
|harrold8_5
|35
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 28
|Pete Miller
|63
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mar 27
|jonjedi
|634
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 27
|122wow
|141
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC