3 people seriously injured in separate crashes
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI - Three people from Missouri are in the hospital after two separate crashes on Thursday. One crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 63 at Koshkonong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|15 hr
|Kebabs121
|47
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Wed
|William Sollenberger
|1
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC