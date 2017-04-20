2017 Show-me Green Tax Holiday
You see that's the week that Kansas City, Missouri, residents can save money and stimulate the economy by participating in Missouri's Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday. ENERGY STARA -qualified appliances purchased during this week within KCMO, located in Jackson County, are exempt from state and city sales tax.
