100th anniversary: American entry into WWI

Congress declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917, formally taking the United States into World War I, a conflict that had been ongoing for nearly three years and changed our nation and the world forever. When the war began in 1914 - pitting the Allied powers of France, Great Britain and Russia against Germany, Austria-Hungary and the Ottoman Empire - most Americans simply wanted to keep out of the conflict.

