Young Americans: Most see Trump as il...

Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate president

There are 42 comments on the KCTV5 story from 20 hrs ago, titled Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate president. In it, KCTV5 reports that:

Jermaine Anderson keeps going back to the same memory of Donald Trump, then a candidate for president of the United States, referring to some Mexican immigrants as rapists and murderers. "You can't be saying that you're the president," says Anderson, a 21-year-old student from Coconut Creek, Florida.

Newt G s Next Relgion

Philadelphia, PA

#1 18 hrs ago
Older, white, non rich supporters of Ill Duce Trump are the stupidest demographic. And they're among the main groups to be hardest hit by the budget shifting from all social and health programs to the rich and to the Pentagon. It's an old story.

Judged:

5

3

3

Newt G s Next Relgion

Walnut, CA

#2 18 hrs ago
Don't even waste your time with this dum bass poll. It was made up by sore losers and homosexuals bitter that the TS Hillary "Butch" Clinton didn't win the election.
Trump won and they can't seem to get a grip on that.

Judged:

3

1

1

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 17 hrs ago
Doesn't matter what anyone's opinion is. What matters is what the voters voted for.

If the current Administration does not produce jobs soon, they'll be replaced. That's my humble opinion. Military spending, healthcare.... none of it means doodley if the voters, old, young, black, Hispanic or women are besides themselves from long term poverty. Spending on the military is a dubious gamble but it might work. Spending on healthcare benefits doesn't mean much if only the rich can afford healthcare even when discounted.

Tick tock...tick tock!

Judged:

4

3

2

One Womyn Riot

Louisville, CO

#4 17 hrs ago
Most young Americans see tRump as an illegitimate POTUS because most young Americans can SEE, and the ones who are without eyesight can still THINK.

Judged:

3

2

1

Sassy 2

Paris, TN

#5 17 hrs ago
TRUMP IS AN ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENT, AND HE SHOULD BE IMPEACHED FOR THAT REASON, and NUMEROUS OTHER REASONS, SUCH AS VIOLATING OUR U.S. CONSTITUTION IN NUMEROUS WAYS!
BUT, THE TREASONOUS TEAPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE REFUSE TO DO IT!!!
WE"VE GOT THE MOST CROOKED, CORRUPT, AND TREASONOUS CONGRESS THAT MONEY CAN BUY!!!

LOCK THEM UP...OR PUT THEM IN FRONT OF A FIRING SQUAD, AT DAWN...I DON"T CARE WHICH ONE, AS LONG AS THEY'RE GOTTEN RID OF, FOREVER!!!

Judged:

5

4

3

Newt G s Next Relgion

Philadelphia, PA

#6 17 hrs ago
A total cratering of Presidential approval ratings that I think we're headed for definitely has at least some damping effects in the meantime, even in a fascistic plutocracy headed by VP Bannon.

Judged:

1

Newt G s Next Relgion

Philadelphia, PA

#7 17 hrs ago
Sassy 2 wrote:
<quoted text>
TRUMP IS AN ILLEGITIMATE
You're more of a turn off than running into Ann Coulter _and_ Rush L. at a fetish convention.

Judged:

1

1

kellyanne

Morristown, NJ

#8 16 hrs ago
I resent that my boss is viewed as "illegitimate." An "aberration" is a more fitting description.

Judged:

3

2

2

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#9 15 hrs ago
One Womyn Riot wrote:
Most young Americans see tRump as an illegitimate POTUS because most young Americans can SEE, and the ones who are without eyesight can still THINK.
The fact that they are totally and completely wrong on this issue is irrelevant, eh?

Maybe the ones who can SEE will read the EC results to the ones without eyesight?

Judged:

4

2

1

King Clutch

Ottumwa, IA

#10 15 hrs ago
@Sassy

You're kinda like a dry hump and a wet fart all rolled into one aintcha?

Trump IS your President.

Once the fever breaks from your electoral loss last November, perhaps you'll seek acceptance of President Trump, our President.

If any of you fruitcakes harms one single beautiful blonde hair on our President Trumps anointed head, I promise you, the civil war will begin.

Now bow down to me and thank me, for I am a Republican who gave you this wisdom.

Judged:

5

3

1

Jim-ca

“Doanwurybawdit”

Since: Feb 17

265

St. Catharines Ont. Canada

#11 14 hrs ago
King Clutch wrote:
@Sassy

You're kinda like a dry hump and a wet fart all rolled into one aintcha?

Trump IS your President.

Once the fever breaks from your electoral loss last November, perhaps you'll seek acceptance of President Trump, our President.

If any of you fruitcakes harms one single beautiful blonde hair on our President Trumps anointed head, I promise you, the civil war will begin.

Now bow down to me and thank me, for I am a Republican who gave you this wisdom.
I'll bet you have an invisible "friend" named Radar.

Judged:

2

1

1

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,120

Roswell, GA

#12 13 hrs ago
that makes sense, most young Americans have gone thru school being mentored by pony tailed ex hippy teachers and professors, whattaya expect?

Judged:

4

2

2

Jim-ca

“Doanwurybawdit”

Since: Feb 17

265

St. Catharines Ont. Canada

#13 13 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
that makes sense, most young Americans have gone thru school being mentored by pony tailed ex hippy teachers and professors, whattaya expect?
Where did the time go?

Judged:

2

1

1

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#15 11 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="\Gassy 2"]TRUMP IS AN ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENT, AND HE SHOULD BE IMPEACHED FOR THAT REASON, and NUMEROUS OTHER REASONS, SUCH AS VIOLATING OUR U.S. CONSTITUTION IN NUMEROUS WAYS!
BUT, THE TREASONOUS TEAPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE REFUSE TO DO IT!!!
WE"VE GOT THE MOST CROOKED, CORRUPT, AND TREASONOUS CONGRESS THAT MONEY CAN BUY!!!

LOCK THEM UP...OR PUT THEM IN FRONT OF A FIRING SQUAD, AT DAWN...I DON"T CARE WHICH ONE, AS LONG AS THEY'RE GOTTEN RID OF, FOREVER!!![/QUOTE]

Impeached for what specifically?
Illegitimate? He won fair and square, much to the suprise of the Democrats, that thought they had the election in the bag. Go's to show what non-screamers can accomplish.

Judged:

2

1

1

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,613

Location hidden
#16 11 hrs ago
Jim-ca wrote:
<quoted text>

Where did the time go?
Where did the hair go?

Judged:

2

2

1

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,613

Location hidden
#17 11 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
that makes sense, most young Americans have gone thru school being mentored by pony tailed ex hippy teachers and professors, whattaya expect?
There are no ex-hippies. Once a hippie, always a hippie. The same is true for hillbillies.

It doesn't require a liberal education to see Trump as mad as a hatter. Now he's losing half of his faithful with his laughable health insurance "plan". To be fair, most of them no longer need dental insurance.

Judged:

2

2

1

Jim-ca

“Doanwurybawdit”

Since: Feb 17

265

St. Catharines Ont. Canada

#18 11 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Where did the hair go?
It grows in places it shouldn't now.

Judged:

1

1

1

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,613

Location hidden
#19 11 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

Impeached for what specifically?
Illegitimate? He won fair and square, much to the suprise of the Democrats, that thought they had the election in the bag. Go's to show what non-screamers can accomplish.
Many people believe Trump did not win fair and square. Tear yourself away from the Breitbart bullshit and follow the investigations. Impeachable offenses are coming soon to a swamp near you.

Judged:

2

2

1

Born in the USA

United States

#20 11 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
that makes sense, most young Americans have gone thru school being mentored by pony tailed ex hippy teachers and professors, whattaya expect?
Young Americans with weak minds and work ethics. Us "doers" unfortunately have little choice but to give them jobs and hope they can last more than a few days.

Judged:

2

1

1

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,613

Location hidden
#21 11 hrs ago
Jim-ca wrote:
<quoted text>

It grows in places it shouldn't now.
That would explain the origin of Trump's combover.

Judged:

2

1

1

