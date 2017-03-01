XL Catlin Names Shertenlieb Central U...

XL Catlin Names Shertenlieb Central U.S. Leader for Global Risk Management

XL Catlin has appointed Gary Shertenlieb as zonal underwriting manager for Global Risk Management in the U.S. central region. Starting in April, Shertenlieb will lead the division's primary casualty insurance and underwriting operations in the Central United States.

