Xavier is a live underdog
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It's time to come home. I think I may have just sneezed out barbecue sauce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|11 min
|spud
|662
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mickie
|20,928
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Honest is all I am
|139
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC