Women's History Month: Clara Stover
She was raised on a farm with her three sisters, who were required to do the work that men would typically do. They were given a farm in Canada as a wedding gift, but eventually decided country life wasn't for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find stuff
|1 hr
|Driftedin2KC
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|Wabash Ave
|16 hr
|wondering
|1
|Scott Smith california says hi
|Mar 13
|Itsme
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Mar 9
|Blackandblue35
|2
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|arveyt53
|335
|H train - fellow users help !
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC