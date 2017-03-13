Woman dies after Brazilian Butt Lift ...

Woman dies after Brazilian Butt Lift procedure at Florida clinic

A family is mourning a Kansas City woman who flew to South Florida to get cosmetic surgery and died on Thursday night after the procedure. Ranika Hall, 25 went to Eres Plastic Surgery at 1738 W. 49th St. in Hialeah for the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.

