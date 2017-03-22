What's up KC? Lineup for your March 24 weekend
How is your bracket looking? The 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Midwest Regional is in Kansas City on Saturday at the Sprint Center. Finding tickets to the games might be tough, but Power & Light is also a great place to cheer on your team and keep up with the action.
