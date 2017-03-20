What's up KC? Lineup for your March 10 weekend
The 2017 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship takes over the Sprint Center this week! If you didn't snag tickets for the games, you can still check out the Big 12 GameDay Fan Experience on Grand Boulevard or cheer for your team at the Miller Lite Basketball Fan Fest at KC Live! in the Power & Light District. Leaping leprechauns! That's the theme for this year's Snake Saturday Parade in Downtown North Kansas City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Looking for stuff
|Mar 9
|Blackandblue35
|2
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|arveyt53
|335
|H train - fellow users help !
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|7
|Help me find stuff
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|17
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Mar 8
|DnKC2017
|11
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|DnKC2017
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC