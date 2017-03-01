UFC on Fox 24 Update: Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Carneiro Booked for Kansas City
Jeremy Stephens will square off against Renato Carneiro in a featherweight duel at UFC on Fox 24 . The Las Vegas-based promotion recently confirmed the pairing.
