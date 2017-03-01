Two charged in Raytown burglaries and police pursuit into KC

Two Kansas City men have been charged in connection with a recent Raytown burglaries that led to a pursuit on Monday into Kansas City by Raytown police, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. Scott Roberts, dob: 11/24/1969, and Timothy Younce, 2/12/1975, each faces Burglary 1st Degree, Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing and Resisting Arrest charges.* According to court records, Raytown police responded Monday to a Raytown residence where a reported burglary was in progress.

