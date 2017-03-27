Twinkies riding high on America's healthy-eating trend
Healthy eating has become an obsession. Soft-drink sales are slumping, salt is getting tossed from food, and kale is on the menu at McDonald's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|22 hr
|Pete Miller
|63
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mon
|jonjedi
|727
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 27
|122wow
|141
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC