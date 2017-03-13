Trump Administration's 'Skinny Budget...

Trump Administration's 'Skinny Budget' Cuts Infrastructure Investment

The American Public Transportation Association is surprised and disappointed that at the same time the Trump Administration is proposing to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure, the White House is recommending cutting billions of dollars from existing transportation and public transit infrastructure programs in its proposed "Skinny Budget," for Fiscal Year 2018. The federal government currently covers only 43 percent of all capital spending for public transit and any cuts will only add to the significant shortfall that already exists.

