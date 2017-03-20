Transgender children speak in opposition to 'bathroom bill'
Mazy Gilleylen just wants to be treated like any other 11-year-old girl. She wants to keep using the girls' restroom, as she's been doing for the past four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Wed
|We_Gt_The_Work
|7
|Help me find stuff
|Wed
|We_Gt_The_Work
|5
|rick prater
|Feb 28
|lol
|3
|Do you approve of David W. Bower as Mayor?
|Feb 28
|Larry Sanders
|1
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|Donn
|40
|mike lampson
|Feb 24
|Shanna C_as in cunta
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC