Trabon Group's new CEO is focused on innovation
After decades at the helm of Trabon Group, Tim Trabon is giving up his CEO title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|30 min
|gotcha
|20,900
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|Yohanna
|138
|mike lampson
|22 hr
|Cuz
|6
|Help me find stuff
|Wed
|Driftedin2KC
|18
|Wabash Ave
|Wed
|wondering
|1
|Scott Smith california says hi
|Mar 13
|Itsme
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Mar 9
|Blackandblue35
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC