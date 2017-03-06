Tornado Watch issued for Kansas City area until 10 p.m.
Two areas of storms are expected after 4 p.m. - one in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Isolated storms are also expected to develop after 3 p.m. to the east of the metro; these are expected to quickly push into central Missouri.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find stuff
|5 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|15
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|16 hr
|NickW816
|52
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|16 hr
|Coloner Sanders
|10
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Hfs dba hhrfftgff
|41
|Tar and others
|Mar 4
|frty
|1
