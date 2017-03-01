TKC Breaking and Exclusive News!!! Kansas City Question 3 Supporters...

TKC Breaking and Exclusive News!!! Ka...

The question of capacity, funding and cruelty will soon confront Kansas City voters deciding the fate of general obligation bonds on April 4th. Moreover, an impassioned cry for help has emerged from advocates of Question 3 as they witness public sentiment moving against increasing property taxes despite the city's desperate need for the new animal shelter the vote promises.

