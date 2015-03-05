Three Tax Preparers Indicted for Tax Fraud Conspiracy
The indictment was unsealed and made public following King's arrest and initial court appearance on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The federal indictment alleges that Azareia Derseh, Ananeia Derseh and King participated in a conspiracy to prepare fraudulent tax returns from Jan. 30, 2013, to March 5, 2015.
