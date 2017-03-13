the TKC Saturday Night Playlist!!! Fighting Joco Corporate Golden...
Tonight we give the last word to our tax fighter friends as they share good information and insight into the upcoming April 4th election decision over a proposed $800-MILLION worth of increased taxes over the next 40 years. Take a look: At a presentation this week it was mentioned by some in attendance, the abundance of expensive flyers pushing the $800,000,000 123 Go Bond issue is overwhelming.
