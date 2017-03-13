the TKC Saturday Night Playlist!!! Fi...

the TKC Saturday Night Playlist!!! Fighting Joco Corporate Golden...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Tonight we give the last word to our tax fighter friends as they share good information and insight into the upcoming April 4th election decision over a proposed $800-MILLION worth of increased taxes over the next 40 years. Take a look: At a presentation this week it was mentioned by some in attendance, the abundance of expensive flyers pushing the $800,000,000 123 Go Bond issue is overwhelming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 9 min Julia 100
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 43 min Big Dick 20,926
Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12) Fri Jared 3
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Fri SearchingforJustice 62
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mar 16 Yohanna 138
mike lampson Mar 16 Cuz 6
Help me find stuff Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 18
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,667,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC