The Federal Reserve Gives Donald Trump His First Interest Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, a sign of its continued confidence in the economy in the wake of President Donald Trump 's inauguration. The move, which reflects the Fed's satisfaction with job growth and its mounting concern about inflation, is the first rate hike since Trump took office.
