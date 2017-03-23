The Arrest of Thomas O. Strannigan
On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, Thomas Strannigan, candidate for mayor of Lake Lotawana, issued his second press release, sending it to TV stations and newspapers in the Kansas City area. The release is making the rounds on closed Facebook pages, still denying his arrest and guilty pleas.
