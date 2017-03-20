Suburban Kansas City apartment building fire ignites houses
A leader of the Islamic Center of Des Moines plans to meet with authorities to discuss a threatening note found in the center's mail. A federal review of an 18-day standoff outside a Minneapolis police station following the fatal shooting of a black man in 2015 finds problems with the city's coordination and communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|11 min
|Tm Cln
|284
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Sun
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Yohanna
|138
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC