Strange case of vanished waitress

Strange case of vanished waitress

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Ms Anderson had finished up at Chrome, an adult entertainment venue in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, about 4am on January 15, and was driving to meet friends when she was pulled over by highway patrol. An SMS sent to her friend Roxanne Townsend at 4.42am became known as Ms Anderson's "chilling last text".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 3 min spocko 476
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Mon Joebee 43
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
News Young voters not keen on either political party Sun Old Sam 1
Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12) Mar 17 Jared 3
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Mar 17 SearchingforJustice 62
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mar 16 Yohanna 138
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC