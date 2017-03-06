Shop Owner Smashes The Front Of A Porsche 911 GT3 RS In Joyride Mishap

It's the worst nightmare of car enthusiasts everywhere. A member of the Porsche forum Rennlist left his 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the Bob Hindson Racing shop in Kansas City, Missouri, to have new headers, exhaust and a tune installed, but the shop owner hit a building while out on a drive and totaled the prized Porsche.

