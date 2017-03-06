Shop Owner Smashes The Front Of A Por...

Shop Owner Smashes The Front Of A Porsche 911 GT3 RS In Joyride Mishap

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

It's the worst nightmare of car enthusiasts everywhere. A member of the Porsche forum Rennlist left his 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the Bob Hindson Racing shop in Kansas City, Missouri, to have new headers, exhaust and a tune installed, but the shop owner hit a building while out on a drive and totaled the prized Porsche.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 1 hr Guyfromkc88 33
Help me find stuff 2 hr zoegirl101 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Now_What- 20,876
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) 10 hr NickW816 52
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas 10 hr Coloner Sanders 10
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Sun Hfs dba hhrfftgff 41
Tar and others Mar 4 frty 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at March 06 at 8:25PM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC