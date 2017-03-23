Scrap Metal Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
20, 2016, federal indictment. Deardorff owns and operates Total Recovery and Recycling, LLC, which is in the business of buying and selling scrap metal and scrap vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|6 min
|TR XV CB
|681
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Erik The Red
|20,929
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Honest is all I am
|139
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC