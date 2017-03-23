Royals tab Duffy for Opening Day start
The team announced Saturday that the 28-year-old left-hander will pitch its first game of 2017 on April 3 against the Twins in Minnesota at 3:10 p.m. CT. Duffy will be making his first career Opening Day start.
