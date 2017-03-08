QI project ups jet injection of lidoc...

QI project ups jet injection of lidocaine in IV placements

A quality improvement project can increase jet injection of lidocaine use with intravenous placements in the emergency department, according to a quality report published online March 9 in Pediatrics . Shobhit Jain, M.D., from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., and colleagues surveyed medical and nursing teams to identify barriers to JIL use, then initiated changes at monthly intervals, including order set changes, online education, hands-on workshops, improved accessibility, revision of standing order policy, and reminders.

