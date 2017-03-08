Presentation Applications Open For KC Animal Health Investment Forum
PRESENTATION APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR KC ANIMAL HEALTH INVESTMENT FORUM Mar. 13, 2017 Brakke Consulting reports: The KC Animal Health Corridor is now accepting applications to present at the 2017 KC Animal Health Investment Forum on August 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Now in its ninth year, the Forum is one of the only opportunities in the world for early-stage companies in the animal health sector to present their vision, business plan and technology to potential investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Looking for stuff
|Mar 9
|Blackandblue35
|2
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|arveyt53
|335
|H train - fellow users help !
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|7
|Help me find stuff
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|17
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Mar 8
|DnKC2017
|11
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|DnKC2017
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC