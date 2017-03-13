Potent spring storm to target central...

Potent spring storm to target central US later next week

A shift in the weather pattern will renew the risk of soaking rain, severe weather, wildfires and possibly even snow to the central United States later next week. After a push of more seasonable air suppresses this weekend's surging record warmth back to Texas early next week, the door will open for storms to dive into California and then emerge onto the Plains starting later next week.

