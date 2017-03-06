Photos: Tornadoes, severe storms wreak havoc across Midwest
Severe storms with tornadoes, high winds and hail swept across the Midwest on Monday evening into Tuesday, causing widespread damage across the region. Tornadoes caused injuries and damaged homes in Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|Thankful
|334
|H train - fellow users help !
|16 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|5
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|Spreader99
|137
|Help me find stuff
|23 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|15
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Guyfromkc88
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Mon
|NickW816
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC