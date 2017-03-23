Official says welder sparked massive ...

Official says welder sparked massive Overland Park apartment fire

A fire that leveled a multimillion-dollar apartment building under construction and spread to about two dozen homes in suburban Kansas City started when a welder accidentally ignited wooden building materials, fire officials said. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze at the CityPlace development in Overland Park on Monday and three were treated for minor injuries.

