Northland Father Draws Attention to College Daughter Who Went Missing in Kansas City
"We actually were texting earlier that Saturday before she had gone into work," said Brian Anderson, recalling the horrible day his only child went missing. That was the last time Anderson heard from his daughter, Toni Anderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|21 hr
|We_Gt_The_Work
|7
|Help me find stuff
|21 hr
|We_Gt_The_Work
|5
|rick prater
|Tue
|lol
|3
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|Donn
|40
|mike lampson
|Feb 24
|Shanna C_as in cunta
|5
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|aprilmassey
|32
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC