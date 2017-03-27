No weapons found at Oak Park High School but building was being evacuated
Police responding Monday morning to a threat at Oak Park High School found no weapons but officials were evacuating the school. Kansas City police and the Clay County Sheriff's Department responded after the Clay County Sheriff's resource officer received a threat at the school about 9:15 a.m. Monday.
