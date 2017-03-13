New tool scans social media, flags yo...

New tool scans social media, flags your inappropriate pics, posts

23 hrs ago

What you post on social media can come back to haunt you when applying for college admission, jobs or scholarships. TheSocialU.com launched in 2016 and was used for the first time during the most recent round of college applications.

