New Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin optimistic about program's future
"I want this program to be extremely successful and I think we have the foundation to do that," Martin said. The coach grew up in St. Louis and began his career there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Tue
|Pete Miller
|63
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mar 27
|jonjedi
|634
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 27
|122wow
|141
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC