New anxieties as Trump says Obamacare will 'explode'
Americans who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act are feeling some relief at the failure of Republican efforts to repeal it, but they face new anxieties with President Donald Trump tweeting that "ObamaCare will explode." Premiums have risen and major insurers have backed out of the state markets where people can buy insurance online under Obama's signature health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|51 min
|jonjedi
|767
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|122wow
|141
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC