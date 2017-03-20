Must See: Kansas City Skater Documentary
History of an enduring cultural phenomena that not only inspired a multi-BILLION dollar industry but also maintains street level enthusiasm. Take a look: Start at Barney Allis Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
