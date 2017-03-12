MTKC and the KC Youth Symphony present Disney's the Little Mermaid
Music Theatre Kansas City presents the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid, in conjunction with the Youth Symphony of Kansas City. Performances will be on Friday, March 17th at 7 pm and Saturday, March 18th at 2 pm and 7 pm at Avila University's Goppert Theatre .
